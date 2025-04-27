LONDON - Jacob Julien had two goals and two assists as the London Knights beat the visiting Kitchener Rangers 6-2 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Sunday at Canada Life Place.

Jesse Nurmi, Cam Allen, Blake Montgomery and Oliver Bonk also scored for the Knights, who took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Championship. Henry Brzustewicz and Jared Woolley each chipped in with two assists.

Trent Swick and Luca Romano scored for the Rangers, who were outshot 41-25 and trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. The Rangers lost Friday's series opener 5-2.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Game 3 in the series is Monday in Kitchener, Ont.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Sunday:

---

GENERALS 7 COLTS 1

(Oshawa leads best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship 2-0)

BARRIE, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke had three goals and an assist, netminder Jacob Oster made 31 saves, and the visiting Oshawa Generals whipped the Barrie Colts 7-1 to grab a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship.

Andrew Gibson scored twice, while Colby Barlow and Luca Marrelli each had a goal and three assists for the Generals, who led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third.

Owen Van Steensel scored a power-play goal late in the third period for the Colts.

The Generals, who outshot the Colts 41-32, went 3-for-7 on the power play. The Colts were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Oshawa, which won Friday's series opener 3-1 in Barrie, hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.