RIMOUSKI - Jacob Mathieu had two goals and two assists, netminder Mathis Langevin made 24 saves, and the Rimouski Oceanic whipped the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 7-0 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinals.

Mathys Dube, Eriks Mateiko, Jack Martin, Dominic Pilote and Alexandre Blais also scored for the Oceanic, who won Friday's opener in the best-of-seven series 5-1. Thomas Belzil and Blais also chipped in with two assists.

The Oceanic led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

The Cataractes were outshot 41-24 and went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Oceanic were 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Shawinigan, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.