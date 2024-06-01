FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors has been named the David Branch Player of the Year Award winner at the Canadian Hockey League awards.

Firkus became the first player in Warriors history to win the award and did so after leading the CHL with 126 points (61 goals, 65 assists), to also earn the top scorer award.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights and Mathieu Cataford of the Halifax Mooseheads were the other two finalists for CHL player of the year.

Saginaw's Zayne Parekh earned defenceman of the year after leading the Spirit to a historic campaign and pacing all CHL blue liners with 96 points (33 goals, 66 assists). Moose Jaw's Denton Mateychuk and Vsevolod Komarov of the Drummondville Voltigeurs were also finalists.

Goaltender of the year went to William Rousseau of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, while Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers took rookie of the year honours, Jean-François Grégoire of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar earned coach of the year and Medicine Hat's Cayden Lindstrom was awarded top draft prospect.

Moose Jaw's Brayden Yager grabbed sportsman player of the year, Noah Chadwick of the Lethbridge Hurricanes took home scholastic player of the year and Mason Vaccari of the Kingston Frontenacs earned humanitarian of the year to round out the awards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.