Guard Jamal Murray will return for Canada and come off the bench for their final pre-Olympic game against Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Canada will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Dwight Powell.

The Denver Nuggets star missed Canada's latest pre-tournament game against France on Friday. Canada Basketball said the move was for rest and precautionary. Canada went on to win 85-73 with Gilgeous-Alexander recording 23 points and Barrett adding 21.

The 27-year-old Murray averaged 21.2 points on .481 shooting in 59 games last season for the Nuggets. He helped the team to an NBA championship the season before alongside Nikola Jokic.

Canada will open their Olympic schedule next Saturday against Greece.