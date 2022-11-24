The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Sunday as Japan takes on Costa Rica in Group E action in the second game of the tournament for both teams.

Japan will be hoping to build on one of the biggest and most dramatic upsets so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After falling behind 1-0 to Germany in their opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late second-half goals as Japan captured all three points with a 2-1 victory.

"Before the game, we already had the confidence that we could beat Germany," Doan told ESPN after the victory.

Japan can put themselves on the brink of qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament with a win on Sunday.

While Japan will be riding the high of their come-from-behind win, Costa Rica comes into the game at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium after a heavy, 7-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in their opening match on Wednesday.

The CONCACAF side surrendered three goals in the first half of the game, including the opener to Dani Olmo in the 11th minute.

Their fortunes only got worse after the break as they conceded four more times in the second half and currently sit at the bottom of the group.

