The Ottawa Redblacks are preparing for the worst regarding injured quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported Saturday, adding the initial prognosis on his apparent leg injury is not good.

I’m hearing #RedBlacks are preparing for the worst re Masoli.

Tyree Adams had a good camp & pre-season. Might be worth a look with Evans.

Obv names you would think get possible trade consideration: Arbuckle, Adams. No shot stamps trade Maier. Streveler will also get mentioned — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 9, 2022

After things began to get chippy late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-13 Saskatchewan win, Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino hit Masoli below the knees, causing his legs to buckle awkwardly. Marino celebrated the hit, leading to a confrontation between the two teams while Masoli was eventually carried off the field by his teammates.

According to Lalji, Marino's hit is being reviewed by the CFL for a possible suspension.

The 33-year-old Masoli was playing in just his fourth game with Ottawa after joining the team in the off-season as one of the league's biggest free agent signings. Prior to the injury, Masoli had gone 19-of-27 for one touchdown and one interception.

A nine-year CFL veteran, Masoli spent eight seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before joining Ottawa.

The Redblacks now sit at 0-4 and will be in action in Week 5 against the Ticats.