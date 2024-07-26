PARIS — Equestrian rider Jill Irving and her horse Delacroix have been pulled from the Olympic dressage competition, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced Friday.

Chris Von Martels and his horse Eclips will replace Irving and Delacroix due to fitness issues with the horse.

The COC said it was determined near the end of the pre-Games training camp that Delacroix would not be fit to compete and the decision was made in the best interest of the horse to withdraw him from competition.

Irving, who was the oldest Canadian Olympian at 61, will now serve as travelling alternate in Paris with another horse Genesis.

The COC also announced that due to personal reasons, Christine Peters has been replaced by Olympian Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu as the dressage team's chef d’equipe and manager, supporting Canadain riders on the ground.`

The dressage competition gets underway on Saturday at Château de Versailles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.