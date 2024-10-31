With second Shannon Birchard still sidelined with a knee injury, former Scotties Tournament of Hearts and world champion Joanne Courtney will play with Team Kerri Einarson for their next two events.

The Gimli, Man., foursome revealed on Thursday that the 35-year-old Courtney, who announced a break from competitive curling at the end of the 2021-22 season, will join the team for this weekend's Saville Grand Prix in Edmonton as well as the Canadian Open Grand Slam from Nov. 5-10 in Nisku, Alta.

The 30-year-old Birchard, who has won five Scotties titles, including four with Einarson, hasn't played this season due to the injury.

After playing the opening event with just three players, Team Einarson have used a handful of notable curlers who no long play on the competitive circuit with four player teams.

Laura Walker filled-in for their brief one game appearance at the PointsBet Invitational in late September before Dawn McEwen helped them win the first Grand Slam of the season - the Tour Challenge in Charlottetown - the following week, beating No. 1-ranked Team Rachel Homan in the final.

Edmonton's Courtney had the best years of her curling career with Homan, playing with the Ottawa-based team from 2014 to 2022, winning the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, World Women's Curling Championship and the Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in the calendar year of 2017. Courtney and Team Homan did not make the podium at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Since leaving competitive curling, Courtney has stayed active in the game as a broadcaster, calling games for TSN during the Season of Champions.

Regular alternate Krysten Karwacki has played lead for Team Einarson this season as a resolution regarding Briane Harris' appeal has yet to be determined.

The 32-year-old was provisionally suspended in February for testing positive for Ligandrol, a banned substance, ahead of the Scotties in Calgary as Team Einarson were attempting to claim a fifth straight national title.

Harris, who says she was unknowingly exposed to the substance, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport near the end of last season, but no update has been provided since.

A lawyer for Harris told The Canadian Press that a decision on Harris' appeal will likely be released in October by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Team Einarson are currently ranked third in Canada and seventh in the world.