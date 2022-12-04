The Calgary mixed-doubles duo of Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant captured their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating Regina's Chaelynn Kitz and Brayden Stewart in the championship game at the Winnipeg Open, 5-4.

Congratulations to Team @PetermanGallant our Winnipeg Open Champions! 🏆 Shoutout to Team Kitz/Stewart on a great weekend! 🙌🏻 Thank you to @FortRougeCC for being fantastic hosts for our 4th stop in our Super Series! 📍Next stop The Players Championship in Brantford, ON Dec 15-18! pic.twitter.com/ek7pa936MY — MDSuperSeries (@MDSuperSeries1) December 4, 2022

Peterman and Gallant were up 4-1 at the midway point before allowing three straight singles to even the game going into the eighth end. They'd get their one point in the last end to pick up the close victory.

En route to the final, the pair defeated Kerri and Kyle Einarson in the quarterfinal as well as Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat in the semifinal.

Peterman and Gallant, who got married and moved to Alberta this summer, were finalists at the Qualico Mixed Doubles Classic in Banff, Alta., earlier this season.

Other notable names included Shannon Birchard-John Morris, who lost in the first-round of the playoffs, and Lisa Weagle-John Epping, who lost in the quarters.

Rachel Homan-Tyler Tardi and Laura Walker-Kirk Muyres missed the playoffs in Winnipeg.

Peterman and Gallant won the 2016 and 2019 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships. They won silver at the 2019 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.