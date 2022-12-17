Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon scored six goals for a double hat trick in their 8-4 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings in WHL action on Friday night.

Filmon, a native of Winnipeg, Man., and the 166th overall pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored 39 seconds into the game to open the scoring for the Broncos.

The 18-year-old beat Oil Kings goaltender Kolby Hay for his second goal of the game on the power play just over three minutes later.

Filmon went on to score four more goals and recorded an assist, coming one goal shy of the WHL record of seven goals in a game, shared by Brian Propp (1977), Ray Ferraro (1984), Mark Mackay (1984), Dennis Holland (1988) and Kimbi Daniels (1990).

MAKE IT SIX!



Josh Filmon becomes the first player with six goals in a game since Tyler Ennis (MH), February 27, 2009.@SCBroncos | @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/cHZMLqSYKL — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 17, 2022

Filmon's six goals make him the first player to accomplish the feat since Tyler Ennis did it for the Medicine Hat Tigers on Feb. 27, 2009, in the Tigers' 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders.