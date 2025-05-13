OSHAWA - The London Knights are one win away from a berth in the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Kasper Halttunen scored three goals, Sam Dickinson had two goals and two assists, and the visiting Knights knocked off the Oshawa Generals 6-2 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night at Tribute Communities Centre.

Landon Sim also scored for the Knights who, after losing the first game of the best-of-seven championship showdown at home, have rallied for three straight wins to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead. Easton Cowan chipped in with two assists.

Andrew Gibson and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals, who will try to stay alive when the series shifts to London for Game 5 on Thursday night.

The teams were scoreless after the first period on Tuesday, but the Knights took a 5-1 lead into the third period.

The Knights outshot the hosts 39-25 and went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Generals were 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

The OHL champion will open the four-team Memorial Cup on May 24 in Rimouski, Que., playing the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. The tournament concludes with the championship final on June 1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.