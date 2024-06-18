MINNEAPOLIS -- — Kayla McBride scored 19 points, Natisha Hiedeman added 17 off the bench and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 90-78 on Monday night.

Minnesota (11-3) won its fourth straight game, while Dallas (3-10) lost its eighth in a row.

Minnesota pulled away early in the fourth quarter by making its first five shots to take a 76-65 lead after an 8-0 run. Hiedeman's fast-break layup, following Alanna Smith's block, extended Minnesota's lead an 84-74 lead.

Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale did not play due to a sore Achilles. Ogunbowale, averaging a team-high 24.9 points, led Dallas in scoring each of the opening 11 games of the season before being held to a season-low 11 on Saturday against Connecticut.

Napheesa Collier added 16 points, Alanna Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Dorka Juhasz scored 11 for Minnesota.

Collier, who was coming off a 30-point performance on Friday, started 1 for 9 from the field before her second make gave Minnesota a 39-37 lead late in the second quarter. Collier finished 5 of 17 from the field.

Sevgi Uzun and Maddy Siegrist each scored 17 points for Dallas. Monique Billings had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Jacy Sheldon made a 3-pointer early in the third to give Dallas its first lead at 48-47.

It was Minnesota's first home game on a Monday since Sept. 17, 2012.

The Lynx were 23 for 24 from the free throw line while the Wings made only one of three shots.