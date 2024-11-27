TORONTO, ON — The Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday that the city of Kelowna, British Columbia, has been chosen to host the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026. The Kelowna Rockets were one of five Western Hockey League (WHL) franchises to submit a formal written bid back in September, which represented the largest number of CHL clubs vying to host a Memorial Cup since 2009.

“We are excited to be heading to Kelowna for the 2026 Memorial Cup,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “With the largest number of CHL teams seeking to host a Memorial Cup in more than 15 years, the selection process for the 2026 tournament was incredibly competitive given the strong bids put forth by all five bidding clubs, including the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs. I’d like to express my gratitude to these four finalists for all the work they put into creating outstanding bids. We look forward to working alongside the Kelowna Rockets and the City of Kelowna to make the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both fans and players alike.”

The selection of Kelowna was rendered following formal bid presentations made by the five bidding WHL clubs – the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Spokane Chiefs – to the CHL’s selection committee. The committee was comprised of sports leaders from across the industry including Graeme Roustan (Chairman and Owner of the Hockey News), Colin Campbell (NHL Sr. Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operation), Aaron Fox (Chair of Defence Team for McDougall Gauley), Kalli Quinn (Event Specialist at KAQ Event Consulting), and Paul Graham (Executive Producer & VP at TSN). Each bid was evaluated based on four categories: business operations, local atmosphere/community engagement, event logistics, and hockey operations.

“Congratulations to the Kelowna Rockets and the City of Kelowna, led by Bruce Hamilton, Mayor Tom Dyas, David Rush, and Steve Thomson, on successfully bringing the 2026 Memorial Cup to Kelowna,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “As the selection committee reviewed all the submissions, it became abundantly clear that Kelowna has built an event that could go down as the greatest Memorial Cup in history. The Western Hockey League is thrilled to welcome hockey fans from all corners of the CHL to Kelowna – a gem in the heart of B.C.’s Okanagan – for what will undoubtedly be an exceptional event, complete with world-class hockey, entertaining festivities, and so much more.”

The 2026 Memorial Cup will represent just the second time that Kelowna has ever played host to this prestigious tournament. The Rockets previously hosted the Memorial Cup back in 2004, which marked the first and only time Kelowna has won the CHL’s championship event. Led by 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee Shea Weber and 13-year NHL veteran Josh Gorges, the Kelowna Rockets edged the Gatineau Olympiques in the 2004 Memorial Cup final to capture the Memorial Cup trophy on home ice in front of a sold-out crowd at Prospera Place.

This past spring, the City of Kelowna committed to making several upgrades to Prospera Place, including the installation of a brand-new scoreboard, improved lighting and sound systems, a dedicated press box, and more to help bolster the experience of fans and visitors traveling to the home arena of the Kelowna Rockets.

“On behalf of the entire Kelowna Rockets organization, I’m more than thrilled for the co-chairs Dave Rush and Steve Thompson, as well as Gavin Hamilton, Jillian Haller, and of course, the City of Kelowna,” added Bruce Hamilton, Governor, President, and General Manager of the Kelowna Rockets. “This wouldn’t have been possible without Mayor Tom Dyas and the City Council stepping up to make sure the building is brought up to CHL standard for the bid. We wouldn’t be in this position if not for the City’s commitment and support. The bid committee has done a phenomenal job and we’re so happy for our community. The 2026 Memorial Cup is for the City of Kelowna and the surrounding area. We get the chance to bring this event back to the Okanagan and while it has been a long grind to get it, we’re excited for the city as well as our season ticket holders. It’s an opportunity for something special.”

Over the years, the Kelowna Rockets have proven themselves to be a force in the WHL. The Rockets have won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as league champions of the WHL four times (2003, 2005, 2009, 2015), and they have played in the Memorial Cup tournament on five separate occasions (2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2015). The Rockets’ five appearances at the Memorial Cup since 2003 are the second-most of any CHL franchise over that stretch, trailing only the six trips made by the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during that period.

Throughout the Kelowna Rockets’s 33-year history, there have been a total of 76 players from the club drafted to the National Hockey League (NHL), including current NHLers Tyler Myers, Luke Schenn, and Tyson Barrie, in addition to 2024 Utah Hockey Club first-round pick Tij Iginla, who currently co-leads the Rockets with 13 goals during the 2024-25 campaign.

In 2026, the Memorial Cup will be awarded for the 106th time in its history. The Kelowna Rockets will be one of four clubs to play in the 2026 Memorial Cup alongside the playoff champion from each of the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL).

Next year’s 2025 Memorial Cup will take place in Rimouski, Québec from May 22 to June 1, 2025. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup will mark the return of the CHL’s championship event to the province of Québec for what will be the first time in 10 years.

The most recent Memorial Cup took place last spring in Saginaw, as the host Spirit defeated the London Knights 4-3 in the final to secure Saginaw’s first-ever CHL championship title in franchise history. By accomplishing the latter, the Spirit became the first CHL club from Michigan to ever win the Memorial Cup and just the third U.S. franchise to accomplish the feat.

Since being awarded for the first time 105 years ago, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America — becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) in March 1919, this trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.