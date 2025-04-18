WINDSOR - Trent Swick had two goals and an assist, Christian Humphreys had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Kitchener Rangers avoided elimination with a 5-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Friday at the WFCU Centre.

Jack Pridham and Luca Romano also scored for the Rangers, who trail the best-of-seven, second-round series 3-2, with Game 6 on Sunday in Kitchener, Ont.

Ilya Protas and Josef Eichler scored for the Spitfires, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Spitfires, who won the first three games of the series, went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Rangers went 0-for-5.

The Spitfires outshot the Rangers 23-21.

