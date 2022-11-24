Korea Republic vs. Ghana: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

Must See: Ghana nearly pulls off remarkable draw with hide-and-seek attempt

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday as Korea Republic faces Ghana in a Group H match.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Korea Republic played to a scoreless draw with Uruguay in the tournament opener for both teams last Thursday. Korea Republic did not land a shot on goal, but limited Uruguay to just one attempt on target.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Osman Bukari brought Ghana within a goal in the 89th minute, but ultimately fell 3-2 to Portugal in their opening match where Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in men’s FIFA World Cup history to record a goal in five straight tournaments.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Korea Republic vs. Ghana

When: Monday, Nov. 28

Pregame Start Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 7:45 a.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT

Odds for Korea Republic vs. Ghana

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Korea Republic: +165

Draw: +200

Ghana: +185