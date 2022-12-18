Kylian Mbappe became the second man to score a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup final, netting three times in the eventual 3-3 tie that ended with Argentina lifting the trophy after winning in penalties 4-2.

The feat had only been accomplished once, by England's Geoff Hurst in a 4-2 win over Germany in 1966.

Mbappe's three goals also gave him the lead in the Golden Boot race with eight total scores, one more than Argentina's Lionel Messi, who himself netted twice for the South Americans.

It is the 19th time a man has scored a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage, with the most recent one by Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos against Switzerland in the round of 16 in Qatar.

The Frenchman now has 12 World Cup goals, four shy of Germany's Miroslav Klose's record of 16 scores while also holding the record for most goals in the final stage of a World Cup with four.