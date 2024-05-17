Albany’s Alex Simmons wins 2023-24 NLL Rookie of the Year
Albany FireWolves forward Alex Simmons, the National Lacrosse League leader among rookies in goals, assists, and points, was selected as the NLL Rookie of the Year the League announced today in advance of Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time starting tonight at MVP Arena in Albany (7 p.m. ET, TSN, TSN+).
While pacing all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category (38 goals, 58 assists, and 96 points), Simmons ended the regular season with the second-most points by a rookie in NLL history, and finished second overall in the League with 233 shots on goal.
Simmons and fellow Rookie of the Year finalist Tye Kurtz led Albany’s resurgence from a 3-15 squad last year to two wins away from hoisting the NLL Cup as champions this season.
The NLL All-Rookie team is made up of the six first-year players who garnered the most points in the Rookie of the Year selection process, regardless of position:
2023-24 NLL All-Rookie Team:
- Alex Simmons, forward, Albany FireWolves (Rookie of the Year)
- Owen Grant, transition, Vancouver Warriors
- Callum Jones, defense, New York Riptide
- Tye Kurtz, forward, Albany FireWolves
- Brayden Laity, defense, Vancouver Warriors
- Thomas McConvey, forward, Rochester Knighthawks
Below are the all-time winners of the NLL Rookie of the Year Award:
- 2024 – Alex Simmons, Albany FireWolves
- 2023 – Jonathan Donville, Panther City Lacrosse Club
- 2022 – Jeff Teat, New York Riptide
- 2020 – Tyson Gibson, New York Riptide
- 2019 – Austin Staats, San Diego Seals
- 2018 – Jake Withers, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2017 – Tom Schreiber, Toronto Rock
- 2016 – Randy Staats, Georgia Swarm
- 2015 – Ben McIntosh, Edmonton Rush
- 2014 – Logan Schuss, Minnesota Swarm
- 2013 – Mark Matthews, Edmonton Rush
- 2012 – Adam Jones, Colorado Mammoth
- 2011 – Curtis Dickson, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2010 – Stephan Leblanc, Toronto Rock
- 2009 – Rhys Duch, San Jose Stealth
- 2008 – Craig Point, Minnesota Swarm
- 2007 – Ryan Benesch, Toronto Rock
- 2006 – Brodie Merrill, Portland Lumberjax
- 2005 – Ryan Boyle, San Jose Stealth
- 2004 – Taylor Wray, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2003 – Brian Langtry, Colorado Mammoth
- 2002 – Blaine Manning, Toronto Rock
- 2001 – Tracey Kelusky, Columbus Landsharks
- 2000 – John Grant Jr., Rochester Knighthawks
- 1999 – Jesse Hubbard, Baltimore Thunder
- 1998 – Colin Doyle, Ontario Raiders
- 1997 – Jeff Wilfong, Boston Blazers
- 1996 – Darren Fridge, Boston Blazers
- 1995 – Charlie Lockwood, New York Saints
- 1994 – Tom Marachek – Philadelphia Wings
- 1993 – no award given
- 1992 – Derek Keenan, Buffalo Bandits
- 1991 – Gary Gait, Detroit Turbos
2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:
Monday, May 13
- Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 14
- Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Wednesday, May 15
- Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year) – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
- General Manager of the Year – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
Thursday, May 16
- Offensive Player of the Year – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits
- Defensive Player of the Year – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors
- Transition Player of the Year – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Goaltender of the Year – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock
Friday, May 17
- Most Valuable Player and the 2023-24 All-NLL First and Second Teams
Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.