Albany’s Alex Simmons wins 2023-24 NLL Rookie of the Year

Albany FireWolves forward Alex Simmons, the National Lacrosse League leader among rookies in goals, assists, and points, was selected as the NLL Rookie of the Year the League announced today in advance of Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time starting tonight at MVP Arena in Albany (7 p.m. ET, TSN, TSN+).

While pacing all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category (38 goals, 58 assists, and 96 points), Simmons ended the regular season with the second-most points by a rookie in NLL history, and finished second overall in the League with 233 shots on goal.

Simmons and fellow Rookie of the Year finalist Tye Kurtz led Albany’s resurgence from a 3-15 squad last year to two wins away from hoisting the NLL Cup as champions this season.

The NLL All-Rookie team is made up of the six first-year players who garnered the most points in the Rookie of the Year selection process, regardless of position:

2023-24 NLL All-Rookie Team:

Alex Simmons , forward, Albany FireWolves (Rookie of the Year)

, forward, Albany FireWolves (Rookie of the Year) Owen Grant , transition, Vancouver Warriors

, transition, Vancouver Warriors Callum Jones , defense, New York Riptide

, defense, New York Riptide Tye Kurtz , forward, Albany FireWolves

, forward, Albany FireWolves Brayden Laity , defense, Vancouver Warriors

, defense, Vancouver Warriors Thomas McConvey, forward, Rochester Knighthawks

Below are the all-time winners of the NLL Rookie of the Year Award:

2024 – Alex Simmons, Albany FireWolves

2023 – Jonathan Donville, Panther City Lacrosse Club

2022 – Jeff Teat, New York Riptide

2020 – Tyson Gibson, New York Riptide

2019 – Austin Staats, San Diego Seals

2018 – Jake Withers, Rochester Knighthawks

2017 – Tom Schreiber, Toronto Rock

2016 – Randy Staats, Georgia Swarm

2015 – Ben McIntosh, Edmonton Rush

2014 – Logan Schuss, Minnesota Swarm

2013 – Mark Matthews, Edmonton Rush

2012 – Adam Jones, Colorado Mammoth

2011 – Curtis Dickson, Calgary Roughnecks

2010 – Stephan Leblanc, Toronto Rock

2009 – Rhys Duch, San Jose Stealth

2008 – Craig Point, Minnesota Swarm

2007 – Ryan Benesch, Toronto Rock

2006 – Brodie Merrill, Portland Lumberjax

2005 – Ryan Boyle, San Jose Stealth

2004 – Taylor Wray, Calgary Roughnecks

2003 – Brian Langtry, Colorado Mammoth

2002 – Blaine Manning, Toronto Rock

2001 – Tracey Kelusky, Columbus Landsharks

2000 – John Grant Jr., Rochester Knighthawks

1999 – Jesse Hubbard, Baltimore Thunder

1998 – Colin Doyle, Ontario Raiders

1997 – Jeff Wilfong, Boston Blazers

1996 – Darren Fridge, Boston Blazers

1995 – Charlie Lockwood, New York Saints

1994 – Tom Marachek – Philadelphia Wings

1993 – no award given

1992 – Derek Keenan, Buffalo Bandits

1991 – Gary Gait, Detroit Turbos

2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:



Monday, May 13

Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds

Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse



Tuesday, May 14

Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs



Wednesday, May 15

Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year) – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves

General Manager of the Year – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves



Thursday, May 16

Offensive Player of the Year – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits

Defensive Player of the Year – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors

Transition Player of the Year – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds

Goaltender of the Year – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock



Friday, May 17

Most Valuable Player and the 2023-24 All-NLL First and Second Teams



Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.