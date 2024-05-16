Byrne, Dilks, Withers and Rose take NLL positional player of the year awards

Today the National Lacrosse League announced the winners of its 2023-24 regular season positional Player of the Year awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Byrne , Buffalo Bandits

, Buffalo Bandits Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Dilks , Vancouver Warriors

, Vancouver Warriors Transition Player of the Year: Jake Withers , Halifax Thunderbirds

, Halifax Thunderbirds Goaltender of the Year: Nick Rose, Toronto Rock

Byrne led the NLL in points with 135, placing third in goals (53) and second in assists (82). He surpassed the career 200 goals and 400 points marks while helping the Bandits win six of their last seven games to earn the No. 4 seed in the NLL Playoffs in defense of their 2023-24 title. This is the first year of the NLL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Dilks collected his second Defensive Player of the Year honor, having won in 2016 as a member of the Saskatchewan Rush. This year, he led the NLL in caused turnovers (46) while nabbing a career-high 102 loose ball recoveries and posting 14 blocked shots in his first year with the Warriors. He surpassed 800 career loose ball recoveries and 300 caused turnovers for his career, and was a major force in a late-season resurgence that saw the Warriors nearly grab a playoff berth after a 2-8 start.

Withers, a first-time winner of the Transition Player of the Year award, was the NLL’s runaway leader in loose ball recoveries: his 282 total grabs surpassed the next closest competitor by nearly 100. Withers also led the NLL in total face offs won (360) and faceoff win percentage (74%, minimum 25 faceoffs). He also notched seven goals and nine assists and contributed 28 caused turnovers and 12 blocks.

Rose, another first-time positional winner, helped the Rock to the League’s best regular season record at 15-3 with an NLL-best 9.18 goals against average and 81% save percentage. The 16-year NLL veteran had one of his greatest seasons to date, earning the 100th win of his career on February 4.

Below are the all-time winners of the Defensive Player of the Year Award:

2024 – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors

2023 – Latrell Harris, Toronto Rock

2022 – Mitch de Snoo, Toronto Rock

2020 – Graeme Hossack, Halifax Thunderbirds

2019 – Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks

2018 – Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks

2017 – Jason Noble, Georgia Swarm

2016 – Ryan Dilks, Saskatchewan Rush

2015 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush

2014 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush

2013 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush

2012 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush

2011 – Pat McCready, Rochester Knighthawks

2010 – Sandy Chapman, Toronto Rock

2009 – Billy Dee Smith, Buffalo Bandits

2008 – Ryan Cousins, Minnesota Swarm

2007 – Ryan Cousins, Minnesota Swarm

2006 – Brodie Merrill, Portland Lumberjax

2005 – Andrew Turner, Rochester Knighthawks

2004 – Cam Woods, San Jose Stealth & Taylor Wray, Calgary Roughnecks

2003 – Jim Moss, Albany Attack

2002 – Pat Coyle, Toronto Rock

Below are the all-time winners of the Transition Player of the Year Award:

2024 – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds

2023 – Zach Currier, Calgary Roughnecks

2022 – Zach Currier, Calgary Roughnecks

2020 – Challen Rogers, Toronto Rock

2019 – Challen Rogers, Toronto Rock

2018 – Joey Cupido, Colorado Mammoth

2017 – Brodie Merrill, Toronto Rock

2016 – Brad Self, Rochester Knighthawks

2015 – Joey Cupido, Colorado Mammoth

2014 – Jordan MacIntosh, Minnesota Swarm

2013 – Jordan MacIntosh, Minnesota Swarm

2012 – Andrew Suitor, Minnesota Swarm

2011 – Jeff Shattler, Calgary Roughnecks

2010 – Brodie Merrill, Edmonton Rush

2009 – Brodie Merrill, Portland Lumberjax

2008 – Mark Steenhuis, Buffalo Bandits

2007 – Steve Toll, Rochester Knighthawks

Below are the all-time winners of the Goaltender of the Year Award:

2024 – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock

2023 – Christian Del Bianco, Calgary Roughnecks

2022 – Matt Vinc, Buffalo Bandits

2020 – Doug Jamieson, New England Black Wolves

2019 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks

2018 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks

2017 – Dillon Ward, Colorado Mammoth

2016 – Evan Kirk, New England Black Wolves

2015 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks

2014 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks

2013 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks

2012 – Mike Poulin, Calgary Roughnecks

2011 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks

2010 – Matt Vinc, Orlando Titans

2009 – Ken Mountour, Buffalo Bandits

2008 – Bob Watson, Toronto Rock

2007 – Anthony Cosmo, San Jose Stealth

2006 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits

2005 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits

2004 – Gee Nash, Colorado Mammoth

2003 – Pat O’Toole, Rochester Knighthawks

2002 – Rob Blasdell, Albany Attack



The NLL will continue to announce its award winners throughout the week, in advance of Friday’s Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time between the Buffalo Bandits and the Albany FireWolves (7 p.m., TSN, TSN+, ESPN+) from MVP Arena in Albany.

