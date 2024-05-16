Byrne, Dilks, Withers and Rose take NLL positional player of the year awards
Today the National Lacrosse League announced the winners of its 2023-24 regular season positional Player of the Year awards:
- Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits
- Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors
- Transition Player of the Year: Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Goaltender of the Year: Nick Rose, Toronto Rock
Byrne led the NLL in points with 135, placing third in goals (53) and second in assists (82). He surpassed the career 200 goals and 400 points marks while helping the Bandits win six of their last seven games to earn the No. 4 seed in the NLL Playoffs in defense of their 2023-24 title. This is the first year of the NLL Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Dilks collected his second Defensive Player of the Year honor, having won in 2016 as a member of the Saskatchewan Rush. This year, he led the NLL in caused turnovers (46) while nabbing a career-high 102 loose ball recoveries and posting 14 blocked shots in his first year with the Warriors. He surpassed 800 career loose ball recoveries and 300 caused turnovers for his career, and was a major force in a late-season resurgence that saw the Warriors nearly grab a playoff berth after a 2-8 start.
Withers, a first-time winner of the Transition Player of the Year award, was the NLL’s runaway leader in loose ball recoveries: his 282 total grabs surpassed the next closest competitor by nearly 100. Withers also led the NLL in total face offs won (360) and faceoff win percentage (74%, minimum 25 faceoffs). He also notched seven goals and nine assists and contributed 28 caused turnovers and 12 blocks.
Rose, another first-time positional winner, helped the Rock to the League’s best regular season record at 15-3 with an NLL-best 9.18 goals against average and 81% save percentage. The 16-year NLL veteran had one of his greatest seasons to date, earning the 100th win of his career on February 4.
Below are the all-time winners of the Defensive Player of the Year Award:
- 2024 – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors
- 2023 – Latrell Harris, Toronto Rock
- 2022 – Mitch de Snoo, Toronto Rock
- 2020 – Graeme Hossack, Halifax Thunderbirds
- 2019 – Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2018 – Graeme Hossack, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2017 – Jason Noble, Georgia Swarm
- 2016 – Ryan Dilks, Saskatchewan Rush
- 2015 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush
- 2014 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush
- 2013 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush
- 2012 – Kyle Rubisch – Edmonton Rush
- 2011 – Pat McCready, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2010 – Sandy Chapman, Toronto Rock
- 2009 – Billy Dee Smith, Buffalo Bandits
- 2008 – Ryan Cousins, Minnesota Swarm
- 2007 – Ryan Cousins, Minnesota Swarm
- 2006 – Brodie Merrill, Portland Lumberjax
- 2005 – Andrew Turner, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2004 – Cam Woods, San Jose Stealth & Taylor Wray, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2003 – Jim Moss, Albany Attack
- 2002 – Pat Coyle, Toronto Rock
Below are the all-time winners of the Transition Player of the Year Award:
- 2024 – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds
- 2023 – Zach Currier, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2022 – Zach Currier, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2020 – Challen Rogers, Toronto Rock
- 2019 – Challen Rogers, Toronto Rock
- 2018 – Joey Cupido, Colorado Mammoth
- 2017 – Brodie Merrill, Toronto Rock
- 2016 – Brad Self, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2015 – Joey Cupido, Colorado Mammoth
- 2014 – Jordan MacIntosh, Minnesota Swarm
- 2013 – Jordan MacIntosh, Minnesota Swarm
- 2012 – Andrew Suitor, Minnesota Swarm
- 2011 – Jeff Shattler, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2010 – Brodie Merrill, Edmonton Rush
- 2009 – Brodie Merrill, Portland Lumberjax
- 2008 – Mark Steenhuis, Buffalo Bandits
- 2007 – Steve Toll, Rochester Knighthawks
Below are the all-time winners of the Goaltender of the Year Award:
- 2024 – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock
- 2023 – Christian Del Bianco, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2022 – Matt Vinc, Buffalo Bandits
- 2020 – Doug Jamieson, New England Black Wolves
- 2019 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2018 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2017 – Dillon Ward, Colorado Mammoth
- 2016 – Evan Kirk, New England Black Wolves
- 2015 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2014 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2013 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2012 – Mike Poulin, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2011 – Matt Vinc, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2010 – Matt Vinc, Orlando Titans
- 2009 – Ken Mountour, Buffalo Bandits
- 2008 – Bob Watson, Toronto Rock
- 2007 – Anthony Cosmo, San Jose Stealth
- 2006 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits
- 2005 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits
- 2004 – Gee Nash, Colorado Mammoth
- 2003 – Pat O’Toole, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2002 – Rob Blasdell, Albany Attack
The NLL will continue to announce its award winners throughout the week, in advance of Friday’s Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time between the Buffalo Bandits and the Albany FireWolves (7 p.m., TSN, TSN+, ESPN+) from MVP Arena in Albany.
2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:
Monday, May 13
- Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 14
- Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Wednesday, May 15
- Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year) – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
- General Manager of the Year – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
Thursday, May 16
- Offensive Player of the Year – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits
- Defensive Player of the Year – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors
- Transition Player of the Year – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Goaltender of the Year – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock
Friday, May 17
- Most Valuable Player and the All-NLL First and Second Teams
- Rookie of the Year and the NLL All-Rookie Team
Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.