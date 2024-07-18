Four things to watch in PLL Game of the Week: Atlas vs. Cannons

All eight Premier Lacrosse League teams will be in action this weekend coming out of the All-Star break. Headlining the busy slate in Fairfield: a matchup between the clubs with the league’s best and second-best records.

Here are four things to watch as the 5-1 New York Atlas take on the 4-2 Boston Cannons on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; TSN3/TSN+):

1. Jeff Teat’s one touch from history

Star Atlas attackman Jeff Teat has 44 points to his name through six games. With one more goal or assist, he’ll also have the PLL’s single-season points record. Barring any injuries or missed playing time, Teat should etch his name into the PLL record books within minutes of the first whistle on Saturday.

Teat also leads the league in points, assists, one-point goals, shots and touches this season. He’s averaging 7.3 points per game and hung 11 on the Cannons in New York’s season opener. It’s a historic season with potential to override California Redwoods attackman Rob Pannell’s single-season points record in pro lacrosse history. Pannell set the 78-point record in the 2018 Major League Lacrosse season.

– Lauren Merola

2. How will the Cannons defense fare against the Atlas the second time around?

When the Cannons played against the Atlas in the season opener, it was the first time Boston’s close defense had played together in a game.

Jack Kielty, the field general for the Cannons’ defense, suffered a season-ending injury during training camp, derailing the defensive foundation Boston was building. Then, the responsibilities of new additions Garrett Epple and Bryce Young were elevated. Those two, alongside Cade van Raaphorst, had quickly learn how to operate as a unit.

Unfortunately, you can’t build chemistry overnight. The Cannons’ close defense didn’t play “bad,” per se, in their first outing, but the 19-12 loss remains by far the largest number of scores they’ve allowed. Then again, it certainly didn’t help that they were up against an Atlas offense that played like it had been on the field together since elementary school.

Since the season opener, Boston’s defense has become the league’s best. They possess the PLL’s lowest scores against average (11.2). Epple has risen to the challenge as a more vocal leader for the defense and leads the league in caused turnovers with 13 (second-highest is Philadelphia Waterdogs’ Ben Randall and Atlas’ Gavin Adler with nine).

Saturday will without a doubt be the biggest test for the Cannons defense. They might be the league’s best D, but the Atlas have the league’s best offense. The Atlas lead the PLL in scores per game, averaging 16.7. New York got the best of Boston in their first matchup, and now all eyes will be on the Cannons defense to see how they respond a second time around.

– Sarah Griffin

3. The Atlas can’t have 18 turnovers again

Against the Cannons in Week 1, the Atlas were statistically better than the Cannons in every category except one: They had double the turnovers, posting 18 to Boston’s nine.

Their offensive firepower masked their turnover rate in the first game, but the Atlas are facing a Cannons team hunting their first-place standing in the Eastern Conference and, as Sarah mentioned, a defense that has gelled and risen the ranks since these teams’ first meeting. New York has to be more careful with the ball in this matchup.

The Atlas haven’t had fewer than 12 turnovers in a game all season, peaking at 19 against the Carolina Chaos in Week 2. They are tied for third in the league with 96 turnovers. The Cannons have 100, and the Utah Archers have the most with 104.

When the Atlas control the pace of the game, from faceoff to finish, they thrive. Disrupt that flow, and they give the Cannons a good chance to match them at five wins.

– Lauren Merola

4. Zac Tucci will face his biggest challenge yet in Trevor Baptiste

Faceoff specialist Zac Tucci did not play in Week 1 against Trevor Baptiste and the Atlas.

Through five games played, he’s averaging 50.8% at the faceoff stripe. Of those five games, two were against the Waterdogs.

In the first game against the Waterdogs, Philadelphia did not have a faceoff specialist on its roster. Instead, Tucci matched up against Zach Currier and won 75% of the faceoffs. The second was against Alec Stathakis playing in his second-ever professional lacrosse game. Tucci won 54% of the faceoffs.

In games against established faceoff specialists (Joe Nardella, TD Ierlan and Mike Sisselberger), Tucci has won just 41.6% of his draws. Now he’ll take on his biggest challenge yet in Baptiste.

Make no mistake – head coach Brian Holman and his staff do not expect Tucci to win a majority of the faceoffs against Baptiste. Holman signed the 24-year-old because he’s not the most “traditional” faceoff specialist. He’s a lot speedier than most and can stay on the field and play after the clamp.

When Tucci does win the faceoff, expect good things to happen for Boston. The North Carolina product hasn’t been shy about contributing to the offense – even if he’s not one of the Cannons’ expected every-game goal-scorers. Boston has scored on 40% of possessions that start with a missed shot by its faceoff specialist. “There’s real value in his 18-yard prayers that go wide and pause the shot clock,” said the PLL’s Joe Keegan.

Baptiste dominated at the stripe in Albany against Connor Kirst, Zach Goodrich, Jeff Trainor and Bubba Fairman, winning 25 of 27 faceoffs. If Tucci can put up a fight and battle beyond the clamp, it could make a world of a difference for the Cannons.

– Sarah Griffin