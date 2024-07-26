Four things to watch in PLL Game of the Week: Outlaws vs. Cannons

The young, talented Denver Outlaws take on the 5-2 Boston Cannons this Saturday in San Diego. Here are four things to watch in the PLL’s Game of the Week at 3 p.m. ET on TSN and TSN+:

1. Denver’s young offense finding its rhythm

After a dismal four-goal display against the New York Atlas, the Outlaws offense roared back to life in a 15-13 win over the Philadelphia Waterdogs last weekend. It was Denver’s second-highest scoring performance of the season and its best shooting performance (31.6%).

Veteran attackman Eric Law played a big role in settling the tone for the offense, but the young stars continue to be the story for the Outlaws.

Brennan O’Neill scored a quiet hat trick, Graham Bundy Jr. scored a trio of ferocious long-range goals and undrafted midfielder Dalton Young had a career-high five points (3G, 2A).

The next step for Denver’s offense is consistency. To take the next step as a team and become a contender, the offense needs to deliver week in, week out. That hasn’t happened yet this season, but maybe with five weeks of experience and Law’s leadership, things can change.

– Topher Adams

2. Cannons stalwart defense takes on Denver’s budding offense

The Cannons “bit the head off the snake,” as head coach Brian Holman put it last weekend, shutting off the league’s best offense in the Atlas. After the trio of Jeff Teat, Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson to one goal total in Boston’s 17-12 victory, the league’s second-ranked defense now will look to contain another young offense.

As Topher mentioned, Denver’s youth movement on attack guided by Law really started to find its identity last weekend in their win over the Waterdogs.

I’d anticipate Garrett Epple matching up with O’Neill, but as we’ve seen multiple times now this season with this Outlaws offense, there’s a lot more to worry about than just the No. 1 overall pick.

Bundy and Young both could give Boston a taste of their own medicine from the outside. Next to the Cannons (14), the Outlaws have the second-most two-pointers in the league (six). Bundy in particular isn’t shy about letting it rip. One misstep and he will capitalize.

The Atlas may have been the Cannons defense’s biggest challenge thus far, but this Outlaws offense is finding its groove at just the right time. They’re going to want to keep the momentum going, and it’ll be another battle for Boston’s D.

– Sarah Griffin

3. JT Giles-Harris vs. Asher Nolting

JT Giles-Harris is the best cover defenseman in the world right now. He certainly passes the eye test, silencing elite attackmen for long stretches of game with his perfect footwork and defensive IQ. But the stats also prove Giles-Harris is as good as it gets.

Opponents have a lower shooting percentage (11.9%) against Giles-Harris than any other long pole in the league. The next-lowest is the Carolina Chaos’s Will Bowen at 15.8%. This week will bring another primetime matchup for Giles-Harris.

Asher Nolting is one of the best attackmen in the league, and he’s a unique matchup with his imposing size and elite vision. If he and Giles-Harris get isolated, it will be must-see TV.

– Topher Adams

4. Lineup mixup for Boston?

After last weekend’s win in Fairfield with Boston’s highest offensive output yet this season (17 scores), Coach Holman mentioned the benefit of having consistency in their lineup over the last few weeks.

With Jonathan Donville out for the season and Pat Kavanagh on IR for the last month, we’ve seen essentially the same lineup three games in a row now. However, I’d anticipate some changes for Saturday.

Listed as questionable on the injury report for this weekend, it appears Kavanagh is trending toward a return, whether that’s this weekend or next.

If not Kavanagh, there’s a possibility we see Will Manny for the first time back in the Cannons uniform. Signed as a free agent early last week, Manny’s been waiting for the call to take the field. He hasn’t played a pro game since last September, but make no mistake — he’s prepared.

After a quiet performance from Matt Kavanagh last weekend, Coach Holman and the Cannons may opt to use this opportunity to try out Manny for some more production at left attack. Rookie Mike Robinson could also be an option.

We’ll see who takes the field on Saturday, but if there is a lineup change, it’ll be interesting to see how the offense as a whole adjusts.

-Sarah Griffin