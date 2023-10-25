The National Lacrosse League and TSN announced the schedule of “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” broadcasts on TSN for the upcoming 2023-24 NLL regular season.

The lineup of 20 Game of the Week broadcasts – including at least one at each of the NLL’s five Canada-based franchises – begins with NLL Faceoff Weekend on December 1, featuring the Saskatchewan Rush at Halifax Thunderbirds (7 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. AT) followed by Panther City Lacrosse Club at Vancouver Warriors (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT).

This season’s “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” slate also features a record four doubleheaders (Weeks 1, 14, 16, and 20), providing fans more fast-paced NLL action throughout the season.

Designated “flex” games during the last three weeks of the NLL regular season allow the League and TSN to adjust broadcast schedules to air the most compelling games during the “NLL March to May” race to the postseason.

In addition, the popular “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” broadcasts are complemented by TSN’s continued live streaming coverage of every NLL regular season and postseason game for fans across Canada on its TSN+ digital streaming service.

The “NLL Game of the Week on TSN” schedule is as follows and is available on the NLL and TSN official websites (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

Friday, December 1, 2023: Saskatchewan Rush @ Halifax Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 1, 2023: Panther City Lacrosse Club @ Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2023: Philadelphia Wings @ Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2023: Georgia Swarm @ Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 30, 2023: New York Riptide @ Toronto Rock, 4 p.m.

Friday, January 12, 2024: Toronto Rock @ Halifax Thunderbirds, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 26, 2024: Colorado Mammoth @ Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2024: Toronto Rock @ Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2024: Las Vegas Desert Dogs @ Halifax Thunderbirds, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday February 18, 2024: Halifax Thunderbirds @ Calgary Roughnecks, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 2024: Georgia Swarm @ Halifax Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 2024: Buffalo Bandits @ Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024: Colorado Mammoth @ Toronto Rock, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 2024: Toronto Rock @ Buffalo Bandits, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 2024: New York Riptide @ Saskatchewan Rush, 9:30 p.m.

*Friday, April 5, 2024: Saskatchewan Rush @ Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m. OR Halifax Thunderbirds @ Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13, 2024: Rochester Knighthawks @ Toronto Rock, 7:30 p.m.

*Saturday, April 13, 2024: New York Riptide @ Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m. OR San Diego Seals @ Saskatchewan Rush, 9 p.m.

*Saturday, April 20, 2024: Colorado Mammoth @ Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m. OR Toronto Rock @ Saskatchewan Rush, 9 p.m. OR Panther City Lacrosse Club @ Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.

*denotes flex dates

**The 20th NLL Game of the Week on TSN matchup will be announced prior to the start of the season.

The 2023-24 NLL season will commence with NLL Faceoff Weekend on December 1-2.​