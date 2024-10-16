NLL extends partnership with TSN, announces 2024-25 broadcast schedule

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced an extension of its partnership with TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, marking the fourth consecutive year that the network will carry NLL games. The 2024-25 season will feature 20 games across TSN’s national television feeds, with all other games available for streaming on TSN+.

As part of this expanded coverage, the League is excited to introduce Friday night as the new home for the NLL on TSN. The schedule, which will focus heavily on Canadian team matchups and the two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits, features 17 Friday night contests, including doubleheaders on both February 14 and February 21.

“Our partnership with TSN continues to be critical to our overall growth strategy, ensuring that fans across Canada have the opportunity to consume every moment of NLL action,” said Commissioner Brett Frood. “With an extensive Friday night lineup and the linear focus on our Canadian teams, we're poised to own that evening and continue our aggressive efforts to further mainstream our sport.”

TSN’s coverage will begin on Friday, November 29, when the Ottawa Black Bears host its inaugural home game against the Toronto Rock, igniting an intra-province rivalry in Canada’s capital city. Fans will be treated to games on both Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, as part of "The March to May" NLL playoff push.

“The continuation of our strong partnership with the NLL means we’re able to deliver the best of box lacrosse to Canadians across the country,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “Lacrosse has a rich tradition in this country, and we’re proud to bring the intensity and skill of NLL action to passionate fans nationwide.”

The continued partnership with TSN is the latest momentum-building news in an exciting offseason that saw the League announce a landmark partnership with Castore, the NLL's exclusive on-floor performance apparel and uniform provider.

The complete TSN broadcast schedule can be found below.

2024-25 NLL on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Week 1

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Toronto Rock at Ottawa Black Bears, 7pm

Week 2

Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Calgary Roughnecks at Halifax Thunderbirds, 5pm

Week 3

Friday, December 13, 2024 – Buffalo Bandits at Ottawa Black Bears, 7pm

Week 4 - OFF

Week 5

Saturday, December 28, 2024 – Ottawa Black Bears at Toronto Rock, 7pm

Week 6 - OFF

Week 7

Friday, January 10, 2025 – Toronto Rock at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30pm

Week 8

Friday, January 17, 2025 – Vancouver Warriors at Ottawa Black Bears, 7pm

Week 9

Friday, January 24, 2025 – Toronto Rock at Calgary Roughnecks, 9pm

Week 10

Friday, January 31, 2025 – Vancouver Warriors at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6:30pm

Week 11

Friday, February 7, 2025 – Calgary Roughnecks at Vancouver Warriors, 9pm

Week 12

Friday, February 14, 2025 – Buffalo Bandits at Toronto Rock, 7pm; Saskatchewan Rush at Calgary Roughnecks, 9:30pm

Week 13

Friday, February 21, 2025 – Halifax Thunderbirds at Ottawa Black Bears, 7:30pm; Saskatchewan Rush at Vancouver Warriors, 10pm

Week 14

Friday, February 28, 2025 – Georgia Swarm at Ottawa Black Bears, 7pm

Week 15

Friday, March 7, 2025 – Toronto Rock at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6:30pm

Saturday, March 8, 2025 – Calgary Roughnecks at Buffalo Bandits, 6:30pm

Week 16

Friday, March 14, 2025 – Toronto Rock at Vancouver Warriors, 10pm

Week 17 - OFF

Week 18 - OFF

Week 19

Friday, April 4, 2025 – Calgary Roughnecks at Saskatchewan Rush, 9pm

Week 20

Friday, April 11, 2025 – Vancouver Warriors at Toronto Rock, 8pm

Week 21

Friday, April 18, 2025 – Halifax Thunderbirds at Toronto Rock, 7pm

* Schedule subject to change.