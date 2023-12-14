NLL: Ten things to know for Week 3

The National Lacrosse League returns for Week 3 with one game on Friday and four on Saturday, including the home opener for the defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits, who will hoist the 2023 title banner before their game vs. San Diego on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+) in the NLL Saturday Showcase. The ceremony will be carried on ESPN+, TSN+ and CW23 Buffalo as part of a special half-hour pregame show.

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL entering Week 3:

Groove Tube : This week’s five contests will be seen on six local broadcasts, with every game seen in at least one of the team markets, in addition to the ESPN+ and TSN+ broadcasts and NLL Game of the Week on TSN (Georgia at Vancouver, 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. PT). NBC Sports + (Philadelphia), CW23 (Buffalo), My4 (Albany), Peachtree Sports (Georgia), SSSEN (Las Vegas) and MSG Network (New York) will have live in-market airings of their respective contests.

: On Saturday night, global music and TV traveled to San Diego to support his oldest daughter and Seals & ESPN+ sideline reporter, , for the team’s season opening win over Calgary. Super Bowl winning NFL quarterback also attended. Community Champs in Fort Worth : The Panther City Lacrosse Club Community Champion Program , a huge success last year, is back, with presenting sponsor Frank Kent Cadillac once again on board in support. The Fort Worth Independent School District became the first honoree of the season on Sunday in the program which highlights one local Fort Worth non-profit at each of the team’s nine regular season home games.

: The , a huge success last year, is back, with presenting sponsor Frank Kent Cadillac once again on board in support. The Fort Worth Independent School District became the first honoree of the season on Sunday in the program which highlights one local Fort Worth non-profit at each of the team’s nine regular season home games. Power On : NLL.com correspondent Adam Levi posted his NLL Power Rankings after Sunday’s action, tabbing Toronto (1-0) at No. 1, followed by San Diego (1-0) and Buffalo (0-1). See the top eight here.

The San Diego seals during halftime of the Seals home opener against the Calgary Roughnecks Saturday. Merrill, the overall No. 1 Draft Pick in 2005 by the Portland LumberJax, is the League’s all-time leader in loose balls (2,778). Kid Captains: The Las Vegas Desert Dogs launched their “Power of the Pack” Campaign , supporting their community in a big way by giving several Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patients the opportunity of a lifetime — to join the team! Nine patients of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K), Southern Nevada’s only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center, are being offered two-day “contracts” with the Desert Dogs. As honorary captains, each child will be featured in a video vignette during the official pre-show and then will be the first player to emerge from the tunnel during team introductions. Every team captain will participate in a news conference the night before each game, receive a team jersey, meet with players in the locker room and offer additional support to players. Danny Bueno Peralta was the first, before the team’s opener vs. Albany.

Player achievements within reach this week are: Albany F Ethan Walker (Peterborough, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100 Buffalo coach John Taveras needs one victory for 50 Buffalo D Steve Priolo (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs one point for 200 Buffalo forward Chase Fraser (Vancouver, B.C.) needs five goals to reach 100 Buffalo forward Tehoka Nanticoke (OLA Six Nations) needs six points to reach 100 Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs one game dressed to pass Shawn Evans for fifth on the all-time list with 271 Georgia forward Andrew Kew (Oakville, Ont.) needs eight goals to reach 100 Halifax F Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) needs one assist to pass Shawn Williams for eighth on the all-time list with 709 Halifax D Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, Ont) needs five points to reach 100 Halifax forward Randy Staats (OLA Six Nations) needs one point to reach 500 Las Vegas forward Casey Jackson (Victoria, B.C.) needs three goals to reach 100 Las Vegas forward Zack Greer (Whitby, Ont.) needs 10 points to reach 600 New York forward Connor Kearnan (Courtice, Ont.) needs seven assists to reach 100 New York defenseman John LaFontaine (Whitby, Ont.) needs one point to reach 100 New York forward Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) needs six goals to reach 100 Philadelphia F Holden Cattoni (Calgary, Alb.) needs six points for 400 San Diego forward Wesley Berg (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs eight goals to reach 200; and five assists to reach 300 Vancouver defenseman Brett Mydske (New Westminster, B.C.) needs one point to reach 100



Schedule – Week 3 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Saskatchewan Rush (0-2) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (1-1), 10 p.m., ESPN+, TSN+, SSSEN

Saturday