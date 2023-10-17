NLL celebrates lacrosse’s return to the Summer Olympic Games

The National Lacrosse League joined World Lacrosse and all other stakeholders, athletes, and partners of the sport in celebrating the International Olympic Committee’s official vote to include lacrosse in the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

“Today’s historic announcement bringing sixes lacrosse to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles cements our sport’s status as an internationally recognized powerhouse primed for exponential growth,” said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. “The NLL has something major going on, and now is our time to unbox our potential and amplify our intrinsic synergy with sixes-style lacrosse through our world-class game play and groundbreaking grassroots initiatives."

Founded in 1986, the National Lacrosse League is North America's premier professional lacrosse league, with its 15 current franchises drawing a record 1,165,528 fans attending games in 2022-23.

“The legacy, popularity, and growth of lacrosse in North America is poised for mass acceleration, inclusive of traditional epicenters and aspiring hotbeds alike,” said Brett Frood, NLL Commissioner. “There is a robust appetite for all disciplines of the game and this Olympic opportunity will fortify a collective rise-the-tide mentality. Sixes is box lacrosse’s close cousin, so the National Lacrosse League looks forward to doing its part in welcoming, surprising and energizing new and existing fans to our uniquely entertaining sport and game experience. On behalf of the NLL, we congratulate the LA28 Organizing Committee and World Lacrosse and fervently join the global lacrosse community in celebrating this monumental moment.”

The 2023-24 NLL season will commence with NLL Faceoff Weekend the first weekend of December.