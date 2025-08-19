NLL's FireWolves officially relocating from Albany to Oshawa

The National Lacrosse League's Albany FireWolves are officially relocating to Oshawa, Ont., ahead of the 2025-26 season, the NLL officially announced on Tuesday.

The FireWolves, who retain their name for the upcoming season, will play out of Tribute Communities Centre, the home of the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals.

“This is a pivotal moment for our league and for the FireWolves franchise,” said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. “Oshawa sits within one of the core epicenters of the indoor lacrosse world in Ontario, and the Tribute Communities Centre provides the perfect stage for us to deliver an incredible experience for all NLL constituents. The energy and passion of the sports’ fans in this area make this an ideal home for the franchise and our league.”

According to sources, a major reason for the FireWolves' relocation is the fact that many of their players live in the Toronto area, making it difficult to get to Albany for games. Other factors include high-priced workers' compensation insurance fees and poor attendance for home games.

“This move represents both a new challenge and a tremendous opportunity,” said FireWolves CEO Oliver Marti. “As the NLL continues to grow, we are excited to bring world-class lacrosse to Oshawa while enhancing regional rivalries. We also look forward to growing with our new community while never forgetting the fans and supporters who have been part of our journey in Albany.”

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter released a statement following the announcement.

“We are excited to welcome the FireWolves and the National Lacrosse League to the great City of Oshawa and to the Tribute Communities Centre,” said Carter. “With $50 million in upgrades underway, the venue is being modernized to deliver an exceptional fan experience and world-class amenities for athletes. We look forward to cheering on the FireWolves and can’t wait to welcome players and fans to experience all that our community has to offer.”

The franchise has spent the past four seasons in Albany at MVP Arena. Albany missed the playoffs with a 7-11 record last year.

With Oshawa's addition, the NLL will now have seven teams in Canada, including the Calgary Roughnecks, Halifax Thunderbirds, Ottawa Black Bears, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock and Vancouver Warriors.

The 2025-26 NLL season will begin in November.