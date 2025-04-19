The Toronto Rock (6-12) played their hearts out on Saturday night to finish the season with an 11-10 win over the Rochester Knighthawks (10-8) at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. The Rock win snatched a home playoff game away from the Knighthawks, so the visitors successfully played spoilers on the final night of the season.

“It’s real good to see us come out and compete the way we did and just be committed to doing what we had to do to have a chance to be successful,” said Rock Head Coach Matt Sawyer. “It’s been a long season; it was nice to see that (locker) room have the joy after a hard-fought game. We’ve been on the wrong end of seven or eight one-goal games. Good way to end.”

The chose to travel on the day of the game after playing last night at home and arrived just a couple of hours before the game. The first possession for Rochester ended up in the back of the Rock net to give the Knighthawks a 1-0 lead just 17 seconds in. But that’s all the Rock needed to shake the bus legs.

Not even a minute later, Elijah Gash streaked down the floor on a breakaway and despite being held on the play just before he shot, he was able to score. A challenge by the Knighthawks was successful as it was deemed that Gash was in the crease, but the story wasn’t over. The holding penalty came into play, and since Gash was on a breakaway, the Rock were awarded a penalty shot. Rock Head Coach selected his captain Challen Rogers as the shooter. The Rock’s leader had Knighthawks goalie Rylan Hartley dancing, throwing some nasty fakes, resulting in Rogers coming back across his body to put the ball over the right shoulder of the Rochester goalie and the game was tied 1-1.

Chris Boushy, needing three goals for 40 entering the game, scored his first of the game to put the Rock up 2-1. Rochester tied the game 2-2 and then it was all Boushy, as he scored two more before the end of the first quarter to hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career. All three Boushy goals came on the power play and the Rock led 4-2 after one.

An even second quarter saw each team score three times, giving the Rock a 7-5 lead at halftime. Josh Dawick scored the Rock’s final goal of the first half. That goal was significant for Dawick as it locked in another huge accomplishment for the young sniper, scoring at least one goal in every game this season.

The Knighthawks chipped away in the third quarter, outscoring the Rock 3-2, and closing to within one, down 9-8 after three quarters. Rogers scored his third of the game and Dawick chipped in another.

Rogers scored on the power play to open the fourth quarter scoring. The goal was his fourth and it established a new single game career-high for the dynamic superstar. With the Rock up 11-9 with just over two minutes remaining, the Knighthawks’ Ryan Lanchbury scored to make it a one-goal game. The Rock survived several anxious moments, but Troy Holowchuk slammed the door in the final minute to preserve a road win for Toronto.

“It’s awesome to pull out the last win of the season,” said Rogers following the game. “There’s no giving up on this team. I’m so proud of the guys for just sticking with it throughout the season. A lot of ups and downs and a lot of injuries throughout and no one made excuses, they just put their head down and went to work. That’s just the tradition of this organization and team and we play with pride every time we put that jersey on.”

Holowchuk finished the night with 55 saves on 65 shots, this coming less than 24 hours after facing 70 shots and making 54 saves against Halifax. Hartley made 41 saves for Rochester. Toronto outshot Rochester 65-52.

The Rock were 4-for-5 on the power play, while the Knighthawks were 1-for-2.

The last piece of great news for the Rock on this night was a Vancouver win over Philadelphia meaning the Rock, who are owners of Las Vegas’, their own, and Philadelphia’s 2025 first round picks, will select first, second, and third overall at this year’s draft.