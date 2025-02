TSN and TSN+ are the exclusive home of the Premier Lacrosse League in Canada. Check back on this page for additional broadcast details as they're made available.

PLL Championship Series DATE AWAY HOME TIME (ET) TSN NETWORK Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Maryland Whipsnakes New York Atlas 9pm TSN+ Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Boston Cannons Utah Archers 7pm TSN+ Thursday, February 13, 2025 Maryland Whipsnakes Boston Cannons 7pm TSN+ Friday, February 14, 2025 New York Atlas Utah Archers 9pm TSN+ Saturday, February 15, 2025 New York Atlas Boston Cannons 6pm TSN+ Saturday, February 15, 2025 Maryland Whipsnakes Utah Archers 8m TSN+ Sunday, February 16, 2025 TBD TBD 6pm TSN+ Monday, February 17, 2025 TBD TBD 1:30pm TSN+