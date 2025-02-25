Toronto Rock trade Nick Rose to Calgary in multi-player deal

The Toronto Rock announced Tuesday that the team has traded Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks, and the Rock’s 2025 Fourth Round Pick to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the Roughnecks’ 2026 First Round Pick, Robert Hudson, and Gowah Abrams.

“This was the hardest thing I’ve had to do since beginning my time as the GM of this team,” said Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick about trading the reigning NLL Goaltender of the Year. “Nick has been the backbone of this team for a long time, and I can’t even begin to explain what he has meant to this team both on and off the floor. The opportunity to recoup a first round draft pick in an extremely deep draft, along with Robert and Gowah is the best move for the franchise going forward. We wish Nick and Tyler nothing but success in Calgary.”

Rose, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, leaves the team as the Rock’s all-time leader in every goalie stat. Wins, saves, minutes played, he’s been everything to this franchise. His impact extends well past his work on the floor as he is an integral part of the Rock’s grassroots lacrosse initiatives at the TRAC and is one of the game’s truly great ambassadors.

The Rock acquired Rose twice. The first time via the 2008 NLL Draft in 2008, selecting him in the third round, 28th overall. After failing to make the team in that initial training camp, Rose caught on with the Boston Blazers. Following the Blazers ceasing operations in 2011, the Orangeville, ON native was claimed by Calgary in the dispersal draft. He wasn’t a Roughneck for long though, as then Rock GM Terry Sanderson used a first round pick on March 19, 2012 in order for the Rock to acquire Rose for the second time and become the Rock’s goalie of the future.

Hendrycks was selected in the 2nd round, 35th overall by the Rock in the 2022 NLL Draft. The big, physical lefty appeared in 9 games over the past two seasons with the Rock scoring 3 goals and 4 assists while patrolling both ends of the floor.

The centerpiece of the trade return for the Rock is the 2026 first round draft pick from Calgary. Next year’s draft is already being pegged as one of the deepest in NLL history and will feature a wealth of high-end offensive talent well into the first round.

Also coming back the other way are a pair of players that have the potential to play key roles over the final seven games of the regular season.

Defender Robert Hudson was originally a first round pick of the Georgia Swarm, 6th overall in the 2020 NLL Draft. Calgary acquired Hudson from the Swarm for a pair of draft picks prior to the 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old Oakville, ON native is currently in his fourth NLL campaign. In 9 games this season, Hudson had a goal and an assist along with 31 loose balls and 5 caused turnovers.

In Gowah Abrams, the Rock get a veteran netminder who starred for Team USA at the recent World Box Lacrosse Championships winning a silver medal as runners-up to Team Canada. Abrams is in his fifth season in the NLL and was recently signed by Calgary as a free agent on January 29 to add a veteran presence to their young goaltending group. From Basom, NY, the 30-year-old has also spent time with Philadelphia and New York.