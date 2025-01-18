GATINEAU, Que. — Lukas Landry scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 5-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

Jérémie Minville, Nicholas Petrut and Julien Paillé had the other goals for Gatineau.

Francesco Iasenza replied for Victoriaville.

EAGLES 2 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE - The Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix in a shootout.

Alexandre Guy scored the shootout winner.

FOREURS 6 DRAKKAR 5

BAIE-COMEAU - Donovan Arsenault notched the game-winning goal at 14:57 in the third period as the Foreurs edged the Drakkar.

Noah Reinhart scored twice for Val-D'Or.

VOLTIGEURS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE - Justin Larose scored a goal and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Halifax Mooseheads.

Ethan Gauthier, Jesse Allecia and Yan Gaudreau also tallied for Drummondville.

OCÉANIC 3 CATARACTES 1

RIMOUSKI - Maël St-Denis, Mathieu Cataford and Eriks Mateiko scored as the Rimouski Océanic defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Océanic netminder William Lacelle saved 23 of 24 shots.

TITAN 5 REMPARTS 1

ACADIE-BATHURST - Tyler Wood scored twice to help the Acadie-Bathurst Titan top the Québec Remparts.

Alexandre Lallier also had a pair for Acadie-Bathurst.

ISLANDERS 3 SEA DOGS 0

SAINT JOHN - Donald Hickey stopped 27 shots for the shutout as Charlottetown downed Saint John.

Ross Campbell, Simon Hughes and Matthew Butler had the goals.

ARMADA 5 HUSKIES 1

BOISBRIAND - Five different Blainville-Boisbriand players tallied in a win over Rouyn-Noranda.

Xavier Villeneuve had two assists for the Armada.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.