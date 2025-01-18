QMJHL: Landry scores twice to power Olympiques to win over Tigres
GATINEAU, Que. — Lukas Landry scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 5-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday.
Jérémie Minville, Nicholas Petrut and Julien Paillé had the other goals for Gatineau.
Francesco Iasenza replied for Victoriaville.
EAGLES 2 PHOENIX 1
SHERBROOKE - The Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix in a shootout.
Alexandre Guy scored the shootout winner.
FOREURS 6 DRAKKAR 5
BAIE-COMEAU - Donovan Arsenault notched the game-winning goal at 14:57 in the third period as the Foreurs edged the Drakkar.
Noah Reinhart scored twice for Val-D'Or.
VOLTIGEURS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2
DRUMMONDVILLE - Justin Larose scored a goal and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Halifax Mooseheads.
Ethan Gauthier, Jesse Allecia and Yan Gaudreau also tallied for Drummondville.
OCÉANIC 3 CATARACTES 1
RIMOUSKI - Maël St-Denis, Mathieu Cataford and Eriks Mateiko scored as the Rimouski Océanic defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes.
Océanic netminder William Lacelle saved 23 of 24 shots.
TITAN 5 REMPARTS 1
ACADIE-BATHURST - Tyler Wood scored twice to help the Acadie-Bathurst Titan top the Québec Remparts.
Alexandre Lallier also had a pair for Acadie-Bathurst.
ISLANDERS 3 SEA DOGS 0
SAINT JOHN - Donald Hickey stopped 27 shots for the shutout as Charlottetown downed Saint John.
Ross Campbell, Simon Hughes and Matthew Butler had the goals.
ARMADA 5 HUSKIES 1
BOISBRIAND - Five different Blainville-Boisbriand players tallied in a win over Rouyn-Noranda.
Xavier Villeneuve had two assists for the Armada.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.