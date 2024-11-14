Leadership group for CHL revealed for CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone will wear the “C” when the Canadian Hockey League sends their best NHL Draft eligible players to do battle with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge later this month.

Martone will lead Team CHL against the U.S. National Under-18 Team, which is a squad that plays together all season in the United States Hockey League and the vast majority of the team represents their country at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in April.

The 6-foot-3 winger is second in the Ontario Hockey League in scoring with 16 goals and 32 points in 16 games. He is two points behind Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa, who will also be representing the CHL in the two-game series.

Martone also captained Canada at the 2024 U18 World Championship last April, registering five goals and 17 points in seven games to lead the team to a gold medal.

“He is going to challenge for first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft,” said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button earlier this season. “He’s everything you want in a player. He’s got skill, competitiveness, smarts, and edge. He can play with anybody and do whatever you want in the game. There are literally no weaknesses in Martone’s game.”

The Peterborough, Ont., native was ranked No. 4 by Button on his September draft list and in TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie’s pre-season rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Joining the leadership group surrounding Martone is Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer, Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler, and Moncton Wildcats centre Caleb Desnoyers as alternate captains.

Schaefer will anchor the team’s blueline after recording three goals and 17 points in 56 games last season. The beginning of Schaefer’s 2024-25 campaign was delayed after he contracted mononucleosis in during training camp, but he’s since recorded three goals and 10 points in eight games since his return.

“Matthew is the best defenceman in this year’s draft,” said Button. “He’s an elite two-way defenceman and there’s not a single area of the game that he can’t play in and excel. The guy controls the game and he’s just an outstanding player.

Schaefer has a winning pedigree on the international stage, captaining teams at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge and Hlinka Gretzky Cup to gold medals. He was also a member of the gold medal winning Team Canada at the U18 World Championship.

The Stoney Creek, Ont., native was listed at No. 2 on McKenzie’s pre-season rankings and No. 3 on Button’s September draft list.

Desnoyers joined Schaefer in Canada’s winning ways at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and U18 World Championship this year. His international season was highlighted by scoring the gold medal winning goal against Czechia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

The 6-foot-2 centre had a solid rookie season in Moncton last season, recording 20 goals and 56 points in 60 games. He has taken his game to another level this season, leading his team with 12 goals and 25 points in 25 games.

“I see Desnoyers like [Nashville Predators centre] Ryan O’Reilly. He’s the pillar centre or the spine of a good team,” said Button. He was able to step into Canada’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup team and centre Martone and [Medicine Hat Tigers forward] Gavin McKenna and succeed.”

Button has Desnoyers at No. 9 on his draft list while McKenzie listed him at a No. 10.

Fiddler is in the precarious position of being an American representing the CHL against the U-18 American team at the prospects challenge. The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman captained Team USA to fourth place at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording a goal four points in five games.

The Frisco, Texas native has been an anchor on the Oil Kings’ defence, recording five goals and 15 points in 63 games in his rookie season. This year, Fiddler has three goals and seven points in 17 games and is well on his way to crush last year’s pace.

“Blake is a rock-solid guy you always want on your blue line that will kill penalties, block, shots, deny the other team, and be hard to play against,” said Button. He’s not going to be a high-end offensive guy but he’s in it to win it.”

The CHL USA Prospect Challenge is set to take place on Nov. 26 and 27 from London and Oshawa and it can be seen LIVE on TSN.