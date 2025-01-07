The Lethbridge Hurricanes acquired Team Canada standout defenceman Caden Price from the Kelowna Rockets on Monday.

Price, 19, was drafted 84th overall by the Seattle Kraken in 2023 and has six goals and 32 points in 27 games in Kelowna this season.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman played his entire four-season career in Kelowna, recording 26 goals and 148 points in 201 Western Hockey League games.

Price also helped Canada to a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and recorded a goal and two points in five games during this year's World Juniors in Ottawa.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native joins a Lethbridge team that sits in sixth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 20-14-2 record.

Kelowna will receive defenceman Will Sharpe, the rights to goaltender Harrison Boettinger and five draft picks in exchange for Price.

Sharpe, 17, is having a breakout season, recording three goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. He is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman helped Team Canada White to a gold medal at the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Boettinger, 17, was drafted fourth overall by the Hurricanes in the 2022 WHL US Prospects Draft but represents the United States in the National Team Development Program.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 4-9-0 record with the U.S. National U18 Team with a 3.81 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. He also has a 3-3-0 record in the USHL with a 2.46 GAA and .922 save percentage.

This is the second major move by Lethbridge ahead of the Jan. 10 CHL trade deadline after they acquired Team Canada captain Brayden Yager and starting goaltender Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in December.