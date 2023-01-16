It was a strong first day for Canadians at the Australian Open as three picked up opening-round wins across men’s and women’s singles play.

Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are all moving on to the second round in Melbourne with victories while Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil – who fell to Davis Cup teammate Auger-Aliassime – are headed home.

The action keeps coming on Day 2 with a pair of Canadians taking the court as well as a nine-time champion from the men’s side.

Watch the action LIVE beginning Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can also view multiple streams at once with the TSN Multiplex.

Here is a look at a few matches to watch on Monday.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Alize Cornet

Fernandez gets a tough opening-round test against France’s Alize Cornet, the 34th-ranked WTA player in the world.

Watch and stream the match LIVE at 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN+ and the TSN App.

The Montreal native missed much of the 2022 season with a fractured foot and looks to advance past the opening round in Melbourne for the first time in three years. Fernandez lost in straight sets last year to Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis, making 30 unforced errors compared to only eight winners.

Fernandez defeated Cornet during their only previous meeting in 2021 and comes into Melbourne having advanced the ASB Classic quarter-finals in Auckland earlier in the month.

Cornet enters off an opening-round loss at the Hobart International last week.

Katherine Sebov vs. Carolina Garcia

Woodbridge, Ont. native Katherine Sebov qualified her way into the Australian Open main draw and faces fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France in the first round.

Watch and stream the match LIVE at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN+ and the TSN App.

Sebov won three qualifying matches to earn her spot in her first main draw ever at a Grand Slam. Having just turned 24, Sebov is a career-best 191 in WTA world rankings.

The 29-year-old Garcia has 11 career singles titles and enters this year's first Grand Slam off a semifinal run at last year’s US Open. However, she’s largely struggled at the Australian Open, having failed to advance past the Round of 64 in the last three years.

If Sebov and Fernandez each pick up victories on Monday, they will meet in the second round.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Novak Djokovic

Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic begins his Australian Open journey against world No. 75 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

Watch and stream the match LIVE at approximately 4:15 a.m. ET on TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN+ and the TSN App.

Djokovic plays his first Australian Open in two years. In 2022, his visa was revoked and he was deported ahead of last year’s tournament because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. The 35-year-old has still not been vaccinated, but Australia has since relaxed its COVID restrictions, allowing him to return to the country.

With 21 career Grand Slam titles, Djokovic sits one back of Rafael Nadal for the all-time men’s singles record. He has nine career wins at the Australian Open, three ahead of Australia’s Roy Emerson for the most ever. Djokovic has won the last three majors he’s played Down Under and won his first back in 2008.