Leylah Annie Fernandez will open the second day of play at the US Open on Tuesday as she takes on 22nd-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova on the Grandstand Court.

Watch Fernandez's match LIVE at 11am ET/8am PT. on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App as complete coverage the year's final major continues on TSN and TSN+.

Fernandez will be looking to turn the tide for Canadians at the tournament after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic both lost their first-round matches on Monday.

With Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu both pulling out of the tournament, Fernandez and Rebecca Marino are the only Canadians left in singles play.

Marino is set to face Patricia Tig of Romania at roughly 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Fernandez, who enters the tournament ranked No. 72, has played Alexandrova twice in her career, splitting their series at 1-1.

The 20-year-old from Montreal has never lost in the first round at the US Open. She reached the final at the US Open in 2021, exited in the second round in her two other appearances, in 2020 and again last year.

It's been a tough year for Fernandez, who had a career-high ranking of No. 13 last August. She has a 24-19 record on the year, with second-round exits at all three of the previous majors this season.

The Montreal native has reached the semifinals at only one tournament this year, falling to Sara Sorribes Tormo in an ITF event in Madrid in May after entering as that tournament's No. 1 seed.

Alexandrova has never advanced past the second round in six previous US Open appearances, but has won her opening match five times. She reached the third round of both the Australian Open and at Roland-Garros before making the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old has a 27-15 record this season with one title, having won the Libema Open in the Netherlands in June after entering as the tournament's No. 4 seed.