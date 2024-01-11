Lineups named for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The Canadian Hockey League announced Thursday the rosters for both Team Red and Team White ahead of the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which will be held in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Wednesday, January 24.
The game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and on TSN.ca.
Chosen by the NHL’s 32 clubs in December, the 40 selected players from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) were divided into two teams by NHL Central Scouting.
Former Saint John Sea Dogs and NHL head coach Gerard Gallant will serve as Team Red’s honourary coach, while Moncton Wildcats head coach Daniel Lacroix will be behind the bench. Team White will be led by head coach Jim Hulton of the Charlottetown Islanders, while Mike Kelly will join him as an honourary coach.
The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game features the top 40 prospects from across the CHL competing in front of NHL scouts and fans as they improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.
CHL Top Prospects Rosters
|January 24 in Moncton
|Team Red
|POS
|PLAYER
|CHL TEAM
|G
|Ryerson Leenders
|Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
|G
|Lukas Matecha
|Tri-City Americans (WHL)
|D
|Harrison Brunicke
|Kamloops Blazers (WHL)
|D
|Ben Danford
|Oshawa Generals (OHL)
|D
|Sam Dickinson
|London Knights (OHL)
|D
|Charlie Elick
|Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
|D
|Zayne Parekh
|Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
|D
|Colton Roberts
|Vancouver Giants (WHL)
|F
|Andrew Basha
|Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
|F
|Cole Beaudoin
|Barrie Colts (OHL)
|F
|Raoul Boilard
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
|F
|Tanner Howe
|Regina Pats (WHL)
|F
|Adam Jecho
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
|F
|Ollie Josephson
|Red Deer Rebels (WHL)
|F
|Cayden Lindstrom
|Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
|F
|Maxim Massé
|Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
|F
|Julius Miettinen
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
|F
|Ethan Procyszyn
|North Bay Battalion (OHL)
|F
|Ryder Ritchie
|Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
|F
|Marek Vanacker
|Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
|Team White
|POS
|PLAYER
|CHL TEAM
|G
|Dawson Cowan
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
|G
|Carter George
|Owen Sound Attack (OHL)
|D
|Lukas Fischer
|Sarnia Sting (OHL)
|D
|Spencer Gill
|Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)
|D
|Tomas Lavoie
|Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
|D
|Luca Marrelli
|Oshawa Generals (OHL)
|D
|Henry Mews
|Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
|D
|Carter Yakemchuk
|Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
|F
|Berkly Catton
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
|F
|Maximilian Curran
|Tri-City Americans (WHL)
|F
|Gabriel Frasca
|Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)
|F
|Liam Greentree
|Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
|F
|Tij Iginla
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|F
|Jett Luchanko
|Guelph Storm (OHL)
|F
|Luke Misa
|Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
|F
|Sam O’Reilly
|London Knights (OHL)
|F
|Terik Parascak
|Prince George Cougars (WHL)
|F
|Beckett Sennecke
|Oshawa Generals (OHL)
|F
|Kieron Walton
|Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
|F
|Carson Wetsch
|Calgary Hitmen (WHL)