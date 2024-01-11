The Canadian Hockey League announced Thursday the rosters for both Team Red and Team White ahead of the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which will be held in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Wednesday, January 24.

The game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Chosen by the NHL’s 32 clubs in December, the 40 selected players from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) were divided into two teams by NHL Central Scouting.

Former Saint John Sea Dogs and NHL head coach Gerard Gallant will serve as Team Red’s honourary coach, while Moncton Wildcats head coach Daniel Lacroix will be behind the bench. Team White will be led by head coach Jim Hulton of the Charlottetown Islanders, while Mike Kelly will join him as an honourary coach.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game features the top 40 prospects from across the CHL competing in front of NHL scouts and fans as they improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.