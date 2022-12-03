Must See: Messi gives Argentina the lead with his first knockout stage World Cup goal

What was largely a quiet and slow-paced match erupted in excitement when Lionel Messi struck home a goal in the 34th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over Australia, which carried to half time.

Australia, the underdogs in the match against soccer giants Argentina, played a tight game in the hopes they could find a quick goal on a set piece or timely turnover.

Argentina and their superstar Messi broke through in the 34th minute, after a set piece fell apart the Argentine hero, in his 1000th career game, collected the ball at the edge of the crease and buried the ball in the bottom corner to give his team the lead.

A good set of passes opened the first decent opportunity of the game for either side, when Australia was awarded a corner kick in the 23rd minute, but it was headed out by the Argentine defence with no real concern.

A second chance for the Socceroos came on another corner kick in the 28th minute, which Harry Soutter got a header on towards goal, but the Argentine defence were able to intercept and clear.

Jackson Irvine of Australia received the first yellow card of the match for a late challenge in the 14th minute.

Slow pace in the opening 20 minutes for both sides, as the Australians were predictably playing a defensive-minded game against a superior opponent.