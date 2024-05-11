LONDON, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals have two major problems to solve in the next 48 hours: How to prevent goals, and how to score them.

Kasper Halttunen scored three times and added an assist on Saturday as the London Knights blitzed the visiting Generals 9-1 in the second game of the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final.

The Knights, who scored four times in the first period and added four more in the second, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Knights, 8-1 winners of Thursday's series opener at Budweiser Gardens, are only two wins away from qualifying for the 2024 Memorial Cup, to be held at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich., from May 24 to June 2.

Easton Cowan added two goals for the Knights, while Rusian Gazizov, Evan Van Gorp, Denver Barkey and Max McCue netted singles.

Oliver Bonk and Barkey had three assists for the Knights, while William Nicholl chipped in with two.

Ben Danford scored for the Generals, who will host Game 3 on Monday at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont.

The Knights outshot the Generals 39-22 and went 4-for-8 on the power play, while the Generals were 0-for-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.