KITCHENER - Sam Dickinson had a goal and an assist as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 to complete the sweep on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League Western Conference Championship.

The defending OHL champion Knights will next face the winner between the Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts in the finals.

Oshawa is up 3-0 in its best-of-seven series against Barrie, with Game 4 going on Thursday.

London swept Oshawa 4-0 in the 2024 finals series before falling short to host Saginaw in the Memorial Cup final.

Jesse Nurmi, Noah Read and Kasper Halttunen also scored for London, while Austin Elliott made 25 saves.

Jack Pridham and Luke Ellinas replied for Kitchener. Jackson Parsons turned away 32-of-36 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.