The London Knights and Ontario Hockey League said in a statement released Saturday that forward Abakar Kazbekov has died at the age of 18.

The team added that Saturday evening’s game against the Flint Firebirds is postponed.

Kazbekov was the first-overall pick from the 2021 OHL U18 Priority Selection. He appeared in 12 games this season for the Knights.

Here is the full statement:

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov.

Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.

Tonight’s game in London between the London Knights and Flint Firebirds has been postponed."