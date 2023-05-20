LONDON - Easton Cowan scored a goal and an assist as London Knights defeated the Peterborough Petes.

Denver Barkey, Ryan Humphrey and Logan Mailloux all scored once for London.

Knights goaltender Owen Willmore kicked out 32 of 33 shots.

Connor Lockhart scored once for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Michael Simpson kicked out 30 of 33 shots.

