OSHAWA, Ont. — Easton Cowan had one goal and three assists, Kasper Halttunen had two goals and one assist as the London Knights booked their ticket to the Memorial Cup with a 7-1 win over the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday.

The Knights swept the Generals in the best-of-seven Ontario Hockey League Championship Series to claim their fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup and first since 2016.

Cowan was named the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner as the most valuable player of the OHL playoffs. He had 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 18 post-season games.

Sam Dickinson, Ruslan Gazizov, Denver Barkey, with a goal and two assists, and William Nicholl provided the rest of the offence for London.

Michael Simpson had 25 saves.

Calum Ritchie scored the lone goal for Oshawa, which got 23 saves from Jacob Oster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.