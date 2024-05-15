The London Knights try to finish off the Oshawa Generals and lift the J. Ross Robertson Cup on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series.

Henry Brzustewicz was the hero as he capped the Knights’ five-goal comeback victory with the double overtime winner to beat the Generals 7-6.

Watch the Knights battle the Generals LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Oshawa was up 6-2 heading into the third period when London rallied for four unanswered goals to send the game to overtime.

San Jose Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen recorded his second straight hat trick, including two goals in the third period to lead the team offensively while Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Oliver Bonk also added a goal and two assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan continued to shine with three assists in the win and now has two goals and 11 points in the series. The Red Tilson Trophy winner leads the OHL playoffs with nine goals and 30 points.

NHL top prospect Sam Dickinson and Sam O'Reilly also scored in the victory.

"Our kids battled back," Knights head coach Dale Hunter told reporters after the game. "You're never out of the game. It's junior hockey. That's why fans like to watch it. Just keep working and good things will happen."

Colorado Avalanche draft pick Calum Ritchie and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Roobroeck both had a goal and three assists in the loss while Vancouver Canucks prospect Connor Lockhart and defenceman Luca D'Amato each scored twice.

Ritchie is one point behind Cowan in playoff scoring with seven goals and 29 points while Roobroeck has 11 goals and 25 points.

The Generals have been without star winger Beckett Sennecke all series after he went down with an upper-body injury in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series against the North Bay Battalion.

Sennecke is a top prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas and was among the league leaders in playoff points heading into the Championship Series with 10 goals and 22 points.

If necessary, the series will move back to London on Friday for Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and that game can be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL Championship series.