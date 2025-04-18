RIMOUSKI - Lou Levesque's goal at 10:15 of the third period stood up as the winner as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday at Colisee Financiere Sun Life.

Maxime Coursol and Mathys Dube also scored for the Oceanic, who took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Korney Korneyev and Connor Haynes scored for the Sagueneens, who outshot the hosts 31-26. Oceanic netminder Mathis Langevin made 29 saves, while Sagueneens' goaltender Raphael Precourt made 23 saves.

The Oceanic led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The Oceanic went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Sagueneens were 0-for-3.

Game 6 is Sunday in Chicoutimi, Que.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL playoffs on Friday:

---

WILDCATS 5 DRAKKAR 4

(Wildcats win best-of-seven quarterfinal series 4-1)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Juraj Pekarcik and Markus Vidicek scored power-play goals, Caleb Desnoyers chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Moncton Wildcats eliminated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from the QMJHL playoffs with a tense 5-4 win.

Adam Fortier-Gendron, Julius Sumpf and Preston Lounsbury also scored for the Wildcats, who won the best-of-seven quarterfinal series in five games. Gabe Smith and Vincent Collard chipped in with two assists.

The Wildcats led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Louis-Charles Plourde, Alexis Michaud, Evan Bellamy and Skogen Schrott scored for the Drakkar, who erased a 4-0 deficit with four straight goals in the third period before Lounsbury ruined the comeback with a goal at 13:35. Matyas Melosky had three assists and Plourde had two helpers.

Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman stopped 31 of 36 shots, while Rudy Guimond stopped 19 of 23 shots for the Wildcats.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2025.