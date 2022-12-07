Croatia is trying to accomplish a massive first on the soccer pitch.

The country will attempt to beat Brazil for the first time when the two sides meet to open the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals round on Friday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The two teams have matched up four times, with one draw and three wins by Seleção. Two of those Brazil wins came at the World Cup – a 1-0 win in 2006 and 3-1 victory in 2014.

Things have changed for these two national squads since they last met in Brazil eight years ago. While the five-time champions still feel the pain of their 7-1 loss at home to Germany in 2014, coupled with their quarter-final exit against Belgium four years ago, the 2018 runners-up are riding high after accomplishing their best result ever in Russia.

This Croatian generation – led by Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic – has been able to compete with the giants of soccer, finishing the Group Stage ahead of the likes of Belgium, the No. 2 ranked team in the world, and Canada, but behind quarter-finalists Morocco.

Brazil, on the other hand, is fielding a relatively young team with a couple familiar faces. PSG’s Neymar, in his third World Cup, headlines a star-studded lineup that includes UEFA Champions League winners Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Casemiro, and finished first in Group G ahead of Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

The Round of 16 saw different processes but the same end result for both squads. The Canarinho – as they are affectionately known in Brazil – cruised to a 4-1 victory over South Korea, while the Vatreni narrowly beat Japan in penalties after tying 1-1 during regular and extra time.

None of that matters when these two teams meet on the pitch.

Despite being known for their offence, both sides rely on solid defensive lines first and foremost, with only two goals allowed by each in their four matches so far.

Casemiro protects a backline highlighted by Chelsea’s veteran Thiago Silva and PSG’s captain Marquinhos, two players on different stages of their careers but playing at a similarly high level. They will be tasked with stopping the likes of Andrej Kramaric, who has two World Cup goals so far and a prolific career as the all-time top goal scorer for German side 1899 Hoffenheim.

Silva also faces a familiar face in teammate Mateo Kovacic, who earlier this year called the Brazilian “one of the greatest defenders of his generation,” before Chelsea’s game against Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Croatia’s backline features a similar age difference with the duo of 33-year-old former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren and 20-year-old Josko Gvardiol. They will have their hands full trying to contain Tottenham’s Richarlison. With three goals scored in three matches, the 25-year-old striker is tied for second in the Golden Boot Race and is the top scorer for Tite’s team.

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the backbone of manager Zlatko Dalić’s defensive and offensive system, freeing up Modric and Kovacic to explore offensive opportunities, while on occasion going out himself for crucial first passes.

The Brazilians have the upper hand in net, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker featuring amongst the best in the world. Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic, however, has played well in the tournament, making crucial saves in the Round of 16 against Japan to send his team to the quarter-finals.

Projected Line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.