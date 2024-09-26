PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Luke McNamara scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Peterborough Petes 7-2 on Thursday in the lone Ontario Hockey League game on the schedule.

Ben Pickell, Maleek McGowan, Ethan Miedema, Jacob Battaglia and Tyler Hopkins had the other goals for Kingston.

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari kicked out 30 of 32 shots.

Caden Taylor and Chase Lefebvre replied for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen stopped 46 of 53 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.