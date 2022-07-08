Toronto FC has acquired Canada midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye in a trade with the Colorado Rapids, Tom Bogert reported on Friday.

TSN's Steven Caldwell reported earlier this week that the Reds had interest in acquiring the Toronto-born Kaye.

The Rapids will reportedly receive Ralph Priso, approximately $1 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and TFC's first-round SuperDraft pick.

Toronto FC released a statement on Tuesday saying that they are involved in many discussions, but no moves are imminent.

"“We are involved in many discussions with other clubs during this window, just as other teams are working in exactly the same manner," a Toronto FC club source said in the statement. "It’s that time of year. But nothing is imminent at this time.”

Kaye, 27, played collegiately at York University and then joined the TFC academy in 2013. He made his professional debut the following season on loan with the USL’s Wilmington Hammerheads. He spent 2015 with TFC II before leaving for Louisville City.

In 2018, Kaye joined the expansion Los Angeles FC, making the jump to Major League Soccer. He made 77 league appearances for the team in three-plus seasons before a trade to the Rapids midway through last season.

Kaye has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids in 2022, scoring three goals.

Internationally, Kaye made his senior debut for Canada in 2017 and has been capped 35 times. He was a key member of John Herdman’s World Cup qualification campaign, making 21 appearances for the CanMNT in 2021 and 2022 alone.

The move for Kaye would be the latest transaction in a flurry of activity for the Reds in recent days. Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne officially joined the club on July 1 and he’s expected to make his debut on July 9 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Veteran defender and former Genoa captain Domenico Criscito also joined the team last week. The club also traded 2020 MLS Most Valuable Player Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami.

Azzurri winger Federico Bernardeschi, out of contract at Juventus, is widely expected to join TFC in the coming days with an open Designated Player spot with the departure of Pozuelo.