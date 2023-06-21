Eduard Sale readily admits this hasn't been the ideal draft year.

"It was tough season," the Kometa Brno winger said. "It was up-and-down season. I think I have good games, but it was tough because I played against men."

Sale produced seven goals and seven assists in 43 games in the Czech Extraliga. He did not get on the scoresheet in six playoff games. The 18-year-old found it challenging to get in a groove against older, stronger players.

From yesterday, Eduard Sālé (2023) with just the NASTY shootout tally.



The 17-year-old has 3 goals and 6 points in 13 Czech top-tier games. pic.twitter.com/1kYjw2W6o2 — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) October 24, 2022

"The mentality of players, everybody was smart," he said, "and more physical than junior."

Given a chance to shine against his own age group at the end of the season, Sale couldn't really take advantage. He led Czechia with six points in five games during April's Under-18 World Championship, but the team lost in the quarter-finals.

"It was tough, because in the U20 we played very well," Sale said, referencing the silver-medal run at the World Juniors in Halifax. "In the U18, we played bad as a team. That's why some players can be higher in the draft, because we played bad."

The Americans claimed the gold medal at the tournament with their dynamic top line featuring MVP Will Smith between Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard boosting their draft stock.

"I didn't look at this," Sale insists. "I just keep going and be ready for the next season."

Sale downplayed concerns that his inconsistent play this season may be a harbinger of things to come.

"It was because I played with men," Sale stressed. "Last year, and years ago in juniors, I had consistent seasons."

Sale has been a consistent producer internationally with 29 points in 29 games this season with Czechia's under-18 and under-20 teams. Last year, he racked up 42 goals and 89 points in 39 games with Brno's under-20 squad.

And there were mitigating factors this year with Kometa Brno.

"It was pressure for manager and everybody," Sale said. "We lose some games, and it was a little bit different and, yeah, that's why I didn't play very well. The ice time, some games I played only five minutes. Yeah, it was tough."

Still, Sale feels he made progress. The 6-foot-2, 175 pounder feels like he proved something to himself.

"I can play pro hockey," he said. "I know I can play this. I didn't have so much points, but this is normal. Not 'normal' but I think it's okay because I improved many things. I felt better and better on the ice."

Eduard Šalé completes his first career Extraliga hat trick.



He is 17 years and 330 days old.#2023NHLDraftpic.twitter.com/XxrG3XUw2n — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) February 3, 2023

Specifically, Sale highlighted growth on the defensive side of the puck and with little details. He credits countryman and Carolina Hurricanes centre Martin Necas, who also played for Brno at the start of his career, for helping him get on track.

"The first five matches I was maybe a little bit nervous because everything was different," Sale recalled. "He said, 'Just enjoy ... just play your style and don't be nervous.' After that it was okay for me, and now I only enjoy these moments."

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button had Sale as his No. 2 prospect at the start of the season and remains bullish on the Brno, Czechia native, putting him at No. 7 on his final list of all prospects. Button compares Sale's style to Dallas Stars sniper Jason Robertson, who was a second-round pick in 2017.

"He likes me," Sale said with a grin when asked about Button's praise. "I like him too ... but I know everything can be different at the draft."

Sale interviewed with "around 20" teams at the scouting combine and isn't sure when he will be picked next week in Nashville.

"First round," he mused. "Maybe 10 to 20. Something like that. We'll see."

Whoever takes a chance on him, Sale promises they will be getting a player similar to Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau, who was the third-overall pick in 2011.

"I play same style like him," Sale said. "I watch him all the time and see some highlights from the CHL when he was younger. I think I can be like the same style as Huberdeau and maybe better. We'll see. I think I can be, but it's a long way."

Getting a confident read on Eduard Šalé this year has been a challenge. He's a bit out of his depth in the Czech pros and when he plays internationally at the U18 level his linemates are always miles below his skill



But the guy can really play. I really like this shift (#12 red) pic.twitter.com/0a2Hl98WSd — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) March 3, 2023

Sale is planning to add some pounds this summer. That's his main focus in the gym.

More pressingly, though, he needs to buy a new suit before heading to Nashville. He's aiming for a "classic" look.

"I'm looking to enjoy the moment," he said. "It's exciting. I don't know where I can be in the picks, but I will not be stressed or nervous. I'll just be normal and enjoy the draft."