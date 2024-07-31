Marta sent off in Brazil's Olympic group finale with a direct red card

Marta was sent off after being red carded in Brazil's Olympic group finale against Spain on Wednesday.

The legendary Brazilian captain walked off the field in Bordeaux in tears after she was shown the straight red for a tackle on Spain's Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time.

Marta, a six-time women's world player of the year, is playing in her sixth Olympics. The 38-year-old star has said this will be her last major tournament with the national women's soccer team.

Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals despite the 2-0 loss to Spain, and will play France in Nantes on Saturday.

Marta will be suspended for the match because of the red card, but if Brazil can beat the hosts there’s a chance she’ll appear in the semifinals.

Despite all her accolades, Marta has never won an Olympic or Women’s World Cup title with Brazil. The team went close twice, winning silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

Better known just by her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored a record 119 goals in 200 international appearances with Brazil. In addition to her six Olympics, she has also played in six women’s World Cups.

She has the record for most World Cup goals with 17. She has 13 Olympic goals, one away from matching fellow Brazilian Cristiane’s record.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games