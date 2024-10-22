Martone, Misa headline Team CHL for CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

Porter Martone and Michael Misa headline the 22-player roster that will represent the CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge on November 26-27.

Martone, who ranked No. 4 on both TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s preseason draft rankings, is off to a hot start with the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads this season.

He is third in OHL scoring with 10 goals and 20 points and helped Canada win gold last season at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18s.

Misa, who was granted exceptional status to enter the OHL a year early in 2022, is currently leading the OHL in goals with 14 and is in second in points (21). The 17-year-old helped the Saginaw Spirit capture the franchise’s first-ever Memorial Cup championship last season.

The other 11 forwards on Team CHL are Carter Bear (Everett), Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand), Braeden Cootes (Seattle), Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton), Benjamin Kindel (Calgary), Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw), Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie), Jake O’Brien (Brantford), Cole Reschny (Victoria), Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver) and Malcolm Spence (Erie).

The seven defencemen are Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie), Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph), Blake Fiddler (Edmonton), Reese Hamilton (Calgary), Cameron Reid (Kitchener), Matthew Schaefer (Erie) and Jackson Smith (Tri-City).

In net will be Jack Ivankovic (Brampton) and Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George).

Cootes, Desnoyers, Kindel, Martin, O’Brien, Reschny, Schmidt, Beauchesne, Hamilton, Reid, Schaefer, Smith and Ivankovic all were on the gold-medal winning Canadian team at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Fiddler, who plays for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, is the lone American player on the roster. He captained Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, with four points in five games.

The roster features 10 players from both the WHL and OHL and two from the QMJHL.

The 2024 CHL/USA Prospect Challenge – a showcase for the top players ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft - takes place in London and Oshawa, Ontario on November 26-27 and will be broadcast live on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.