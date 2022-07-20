Anaheim Ducks forward Maxime Comtois released a statement Wednesday saying he was not involved in an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team.

Here is my statement concerning the Hockey Canada investigation: pic.twitter.com/G1q7uIK9iL — Maxime Comtois (@comtois20) July 20, 2022

"I am aware of the allegations of sexual abuse made against some of my former teammates on the Canadian World Junior Hockey team. The allegations are deeply troubling, and I am cooperating with investigators to help as much as I can. I was not involved in any way with the alleged abuse, and, as far as I know, no one has ever suggested otherwise. Out of respect for the investigation, I do not intend to offer further public comment," read Comtois' statement.

Comtois is one of several members of Canada's 2018 World Junior team to put out statements over the last few days regarding the alleged assault.

Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit in May after a woman, now 24, claimed she was assaulted by eight CHL hockey players, including members of the World Junior team, at a gala and golf function in London, Ont., in June of 2018.

Last week, Hockey Canada announced that it was reopening its investigation into the alleged assault and the woman involved in the case has said she will cooperate. On Wednesday, London police announced that an internal review into the handling of the force's completed investigation into the 2018 alleged assault will begin "immediately."

Rick Westhead has more on the story here.