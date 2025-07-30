McIntosh advances into 200 butterfly final; Kharun misses podium at swimming worlds

SINGAPORE - Canada captured bronze in the mixed 4x100-metre medley relay Wednesday at the world swimming championship, its fifth medal of the meet.

The team of Kylie Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., Oliver Dawson, of Grande Prairie, Alta., Toronto's Josh Liendo and Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna, B.C., finished in three minutes 40.90 seconds, just ahead of the Netherlands.

Neutral Athletes B — a team of Russian swimmers competing under a neutral flag — won gold in a meet-record 3:37.97, with China taking silver in 3:39.99. Russia is competing under a neutral banner due to ongoing international sanctions following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ilya Kharun of Montreal placed fourth in the men’s 200 butterfly, finishing in 1:54.34 — just 0.17 seconds off the podium after winning Olympic bronze in Paris.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Summer McIntosh advanced to the women’s 200 butterfly final with the second-fastest time behind Australia’s Elizabeth Dekkers (2:06.13).

McIntosh will go for her third gold of the championships on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.